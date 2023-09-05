Wejo Group (NASDAQ:WEJO) & DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Critical Review

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) and Wejo Group (NASDAQ:WEJO – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares DXC Technology and Wejo Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DXC Technology -4.47% 17.63% 4.55% Wejo Group -1,282.59% -37,962.51% -353.82%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.1% of DXC Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.0% of Wejo Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of DXC Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.8% of Wejo Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DXC Technology 1 9 0 0 1.90 Wejo Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for DXC Technology and Wejo Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

DXC Technology currently has a consensus price target of $26.64, suggesting a potential upside of 26.18%. Wejo Group has a consensus price target of $1.50, suggesting a potential upside of 7,400.00%. Given Wejo Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Wejo Group is more favorable than DXC Technology.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DXC Technology and Wejo Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DXC Technology $14.43 billion 0.30 -$568.00 million ($2.84) -7.43 Wejo Group $11.69 million 0.19 -$159.25 million ($1.44) -0.01

Wejo Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DXC Technology. DXC Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wejo Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

DXC Technology has a beta of 1.96, indicating that its share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wejo Group has a beta of 2.91, indicating that its share price is 191% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About DXC Technology

(Get Free Report)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their transformation journeys; and software engineering, consulting, and data analytics solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business. It also simplifies, modernize, and accelerate mission-critical applications that support business agility and growth through applications services. In addition, this segment provides proprietary modular insurance software and platforms; and operates spectrum of insurance business process services, as well as operates bank cards, payment and lending process, and customer experiences. The GIS segment provides security services, such as IT security, operations and culture for the cloud, protecting data with a zero-trust strategy, and manage a security operation center; and cloud infrastructure and IT outsourcing services. It also delivers a consumer-like experience, centralize IT management, and support services, as well as improve the total cost of ownership. In addition, it markets and sells its products through direct sales force to commercial businesses and public sector enterprises. DXC Technology Company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Ashburn, Virginia.

About Wejo Group

(Get Free Report)

Wejo Group Limited engages in the provision of software and technology solutions to various market verticals. It offers Wejo Neural Edge, a cloud-based software and analytics platform that makes accessing and sharing vast volumes of connected vehicle data. The company also provides Wejo Marketplace Data Solutions, including traffic management services, and audience and media measurement services; and Wejo Software and Cloud Solutions comprising software platforms, software analytical tools, data management software, privacy and data compliance software, and business insights and services enablers, as well as data visualization software to OEMs, Tier 1s, and fleet and insurance companies. It serves customers in public and private organizations, including automotive original equipment manufacturers, first tier automotive suppliers, fleet management companies, departments of transportation, retailers, mapping companies, universities, advertising and construction firms, and research departments. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.