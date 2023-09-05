WeBuy (WE) Trading 5.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

WeBuy (WE) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. One WeBuy token can now be bought for $0.30 or 0.00001161 BTC on major exchanges. WeBuy has a market cap of $70.96 million and $127,017.13 worth of WeBuy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, WeBuy has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000939 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000032 BTC.

WeBuy Profile

WeBuy was first traded on February 22nd, 2022. WeBuy’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 237,218,744 tokens. WeBuy’s official message board is medium.com/@werentnft. The official website for WeBuy is webuynft.xyz. WeBuy’s official Twitter account is @werentofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WeBuy

According to CryptoCompare, “WeRent is a way for anyone to rent and lend non-fungible token (NFT) assets. Those who contemplate buying an NFT from a specific project can either rent the NFT and experience the utilities or benefits that come with the said NFT. NFT rentals will be for individuals that need an NFT for a specific period. Ranging from art to utility NFTs, renting will not be limited to PFPs.”

