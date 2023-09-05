VRES (VRS) Price Reaches $0.0069 on Top Exchanges

VRES (VRS) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. In the last week, VRES has traded flat against the dollar. One VRES token can currently be bought for about $0.0069 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges. VRES has a market capitalization of $17.27 million and $28,931.65 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00007235 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00021108 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00017459 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00015274 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25,787.47 or 1.00054690 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000070 BTC.

VRES Profile

VRES (VRS) is a token. Its genesis date was May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VRES is vrs.care. VRES’s official message board is medium.com/@vrshp.

VRES Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 0.00690616 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

