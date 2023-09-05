Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Holdings Reduced by Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,865 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in V. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth $846,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in Visa by 2.2% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,257,209 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $508,910,000 after buying an additional 49,338 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 31.1% in the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 425,042 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $95,830,000 after buying an additional 100,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 23.0% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 2,341 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Stock Performance

V stock traded down $2.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $245.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,159,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,003,248. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $248.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.84%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total transaction of $2,016,880.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total transaction of $2,016,880.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $552,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,706,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,750 shares of company stock valued at $15,845,648. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.77.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Visa

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.