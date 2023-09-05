Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Position Boosted by Prio Wealth Limited Partnership

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,339 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VZ. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.9% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 39,504 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 7.2% in the first quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 33,103 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 8.2% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 5,004,606 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $194,629,000 after acquiring an additional 380,241 shares during the last quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.8% in the first quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 18,438 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 10.3% in the first quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,638 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 6,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $418,022.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.90. 2,429,420 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,699,031. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.25 and a fifty-two week high of $42.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $146.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.27.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.30 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

