Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by WMS Partners LLC

WMS Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 447,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,802 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 8.0% of WMS Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $91,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 205.2% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTI stock traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $223.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,644,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,941,199. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $228.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.09. The company has a market cap of $315.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

