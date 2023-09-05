Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Shares Bought by HFR Wealth Management LLC

HFR Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. HFR Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $6,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Vail Resorts by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $672,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the first quarter worth approximately $691,000. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts stock traded up $13.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $240.91. 486,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,326. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.91 and a 1-year high of $269.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $235.79 and a 200 day moving average of $237.52. The company has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.19.

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $8.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.88 by ($0.70). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.16 earnings per share. Vail Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $2.06 per share. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 26th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.81%.

MTN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $222.00 to $223.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $250.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.25.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

