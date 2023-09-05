Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Holdings Cut by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 50.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 65,577 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 66,359 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $13,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE:UNP traded down $3.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $217.05. The stock had a trading volume of 691,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,944,832. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.69 and a 1-year high of $240.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.64.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.18). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 55.03% and a net margin of 27.18%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 47.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $262.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America upped their target price on Union Pacific from $237.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $171.00 to $168.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $264.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.97.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,935,141.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,355,628.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,935,141.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,355,628.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at $22,144,399.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

