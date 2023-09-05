UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) versus Pinelawn Cemetery (OTC:PLWN) Financial Survey

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) and Pinelawn Cemetery (OTC:PLWN – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares UniFirst and Pinelawn Cemetery’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UniFirst $2.00 billion 1.68 $103.40 million $5.44 32.99 Pinelawn Cemetery N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

UniFirst has higher revenue and earnings than Pinelawn Cemetery.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UniFirst 0 1 1 0 2.50 Pinelawn Cemetery 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for UniFirst and Pinelawn Cemetery, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

UniFirst presently has a consensus target price of $179.33, suggesting a potential downside of 0.09%. Given UniFirst’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe UniFirst is more favorable than Pinelawn Cemetery.

Profitability

This table compares UniFirst and Pinelawn Cemetery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UniFirst 4.69% 6.03% 4.76% Pinelawn Cemetery N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.7% of UniFirst shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of UniFirst shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

UniFirst beats Pinelawn Cemetery on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments. The company also rents and sells industrial wiping products, floor mats, facility service products, and dry and wet mops; restroom and cleaning supplies comprising air fresheners, paper products, gloves, masks, sanitizers, and hand soaps; and other textile products. In addition, it provides first aid cabinet services and other safety supplies; decontaminates and cleans work clothes, and other items that is exposed to radioactive materials; and services special cleanroom protective wear and facilities. Further, it offers a range of garment service options, including full-service rental programs in which garments are cleaned and serviced; lease programs in which garments are cleaned and maintained by individual employees; and purchase programs to buy garments and related items directly. The company serves automobile service centers and dealers, delivery services, food and general merchandise retailers, food processors and service operations, light manufacturers, maintenance facilities, restaurants, service companies, soft and durable goods wholesalers, transportation companies, healthcare providers, government agencies, research and development laboratories, high technology companies, and utilities operating nuclear reactors, as well as others who require employee clothing for image, identification, protection, or utility purposes. UniFirst Corporation was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

About Pinelawn Cemetery

Pinelawn Cemetery provides cremation services. It primarily offers cremation services at Memorial Gardens and Garden Mausoleums. The company is based in Farmingdale, New York.

