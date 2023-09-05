TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO) & PetroQuest Energy (OTCMKTS:PQUE) Critical Comparison

TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO – Get Free Report) and PetroQuest Energy (OTCMKTS:PQUE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TXO Partners and PetroQuest Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TXO Partners $246.40 million 2.76 -$7.67 million N/A N/A PetroQuest Energy $108.29 million 0.00 -$6.63 million ($0.55) -0.04

PetroQuest Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TXO Partners.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

17.1% of TXO Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of PetroQuest Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 8.8% of PetroQuest Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for TXO Partners and PetroQuest Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TXO Partners 0 0 2 1 3.33 PetroQuest Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

TXO Partners currently has a consensus price target of $31.00, suggesting a potential upside of 40.40%. Given TXO Partners’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe TXO Partners is more favorable than PetroQuest Energy.

Profitability

This table compares TXO Partners and PetroQuest Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TXO Partners N/A N/A N/A PetroQuest Energy -4.93% N/A -3.76%

Summary

TXO Partners beats PetroQuest Energy on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TXO Partners

TXO Partners L.P. focuses on the acquisition, development, optimization, and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in North America. Its acreage positions are concentrated in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico and the San Juan Basin of New Mexico and Colorado. The company was formerly known as TXO Energy Partners, L.P. and changed its name to TXO Partners L.P. in May 2023. TXO Partners L.P. was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

About PetroQuest Energy

PetroQuest Energy, Inc. operates as an independent oil and gas company in Texas and Louisiana. The company acquires, explores for, develops, and operates oil and gas properties. As of December 31, 2017, it had estimated proved reserves of 1.8 million barrels of oil; 19.4 billion cubic feet equivalent of natural gas liquids; and 125.4 billion cubic feet of natural gas. PetroQuest Energy, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana.

