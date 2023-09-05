Truist Financial Boosts Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Price Target to $80.00

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) had its target price upped by Truist Financial from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on OLLI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. 22nd Century Group reissued a maintains rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.73.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Price Performance

NASDAQ OLLI opened at $73.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.36. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12 month low of $44.72 and a 12 month high of $80.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.96.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $514.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

In related news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.33, for a total transaction of $58,664.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,534,506. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.33, for a total value of $58,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,534,506. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 3,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.38, for a total transaction of $260,425.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,536,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,139 shares of company stock valued at $670,006. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 48.0% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 204.4% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter worth $61,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 81.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 13.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.