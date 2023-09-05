TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $51.00.

TriCo Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of TCBK opened at $34.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. TriCo Bancshares has a one year low of $28.66 and a one year high of $58.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.32.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $104.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.15 million. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 28.58%. As a group, analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

TriCo Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.78%.

Insider Activity at TriCo Bancshares

In other TriCo Bancshares news, Director Cory W. Giese sold 1,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $68,134.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $475,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 208.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 30,838 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 56.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 5,399 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in TriCo Bancshares by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 7,933 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,269,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,824,000 after acquiring an additional 35,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,418,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,770,000 after acquiring an additional 52,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

