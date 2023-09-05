TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) to Issue $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th.

TriCo Bancshares has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. TriCo Bancshares has a payout ratio of 35.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect TriCo Bancshares to earn $3.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.4%.

TCBK stock opened at $34.94 on Tuesday. TriCo Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $28.66 and a fifty-two week high of $58.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.58.

TriCo Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $104.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.15 million. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 28.58%. As a group, analysts forecast that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TriCo Bancshares news, Director Cory W. Giese sold 1,793 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $68,134.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 61,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. 62.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TCBK shares. Raymond James upped their price target on TriCo Bancshares from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on TriCo Bancshares from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

