Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) is HFR Wealth Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

HFR Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 313,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,555 shares during the period. Tootsie Roll Industries accounts for approximately 4.0% of HFR Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. HFR Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries were worth $14,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 99,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,149 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.0% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 20,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 885,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,771,000 after purchasing an additional 67,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 133,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,989,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TR traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.06. 37,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,414. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 0.12. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.03 and a 12-month high of $46.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.83 and a 200 day moving average of $38.81.

Tootsie Roll Industries ( NYSE:TR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $158.84 million during the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TR shares. TheStreet cut shares of Tootsie Roll Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Tootsie Roll Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, NIK-L-NIP, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

