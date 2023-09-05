The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by German American Bancorp Inc.

German American Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 30.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,952 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,152 shares during the quarter. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Greenspring Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at $237,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at $971,000. Connolly Sarah T. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 5.0% in the first quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 16,478 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Moreno Evelyn V grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.6% in the first quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 42,693 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,275,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 7.2% in the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 67,874 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,796,000 after buying an additional 4,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.80. 7,568,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,932,581. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $80.53 and a twelve month high of $118.18. The company has a market capitalization of $149.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.37, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.28.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Atlantic Securities cut Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Macquarie lowered Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Wolfe Research lowered Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $146.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.26.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

