The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by HBC Financial Services PLLC

HBC Financial Services PLLC decreased its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 716 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its stake in Boeing by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,884 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,773 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Boeing by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. SpectralCast reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boeing in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Boeing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Boeing from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Boeing from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.13.

In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,124,614.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at $892,779. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

BA stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $223.42. 1,641,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,700,281. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $223.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.61. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $120.99 and a one year high of $243.10.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

