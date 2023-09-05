Terra Classic Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (LUNC)

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 4th. Terra Classic has a market capitalization of $356.66 million and approximately $41.28 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terra Classic coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Terra Classic has traded down 1.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00009349 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002692 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001180 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001722 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000035 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001279 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Terra Classic Profile

LUNC uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,836,923,021,329 coins and its circulating supply is 5,802,544,444,898 coins. Terra Classic’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. The official website for Terra Classic is terra.money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Terra Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is a decentralized blockchain platform that uses stablecoins to create a new financial infrastructure. Its native token, Luna, acts as collateral for the entire Terra economy and a staking token that secures the PoS network. After a governance vote, a new chain was created assuming the Terra name, while the original Cosmos chain was re-branded as Terra Classic. The family of Terra stablecoins achieves stability through consistent mining rewards, with contracting and expanding the money supply. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes KRT, UST, MNT, and SDR, with more to be added in the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

