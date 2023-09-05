StockNews.com Upgrades Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Nutanix from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Nutanix in a report on Friday. OTR Global downgraded Nutanix to a positive rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays upped their price target on Nutanix from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $37.69.

NTNX opened at $34.90 on Friday. Nutanix has a 12-month low of $19.96 and a 12-month high of $36.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of -30.35 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.61.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTNX. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 178.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,028,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,970,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866,565 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the fourth quarter worth about $62,421,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,560,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141,125 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,344,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $626,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Nutanix by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 22,080,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $575,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,395 shares during the last quarter. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

