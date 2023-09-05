StockNews.com Upgrades Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) to “Buy”

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ HBIO remained flat at $4.41 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 82,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,084. The company has a market cap of $188.26 million, a P/E ratio of -33.92 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Harvard Bioscience has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $6.29.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $28.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.50 million. Harvard Bioscience had a positive return on equity of 3.01% and a negative net margin of 4.76%. Sell-side analysts expect that Harvard Bioscience will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James W. Green bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.38 per share, for a total transaction of $109,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,862,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,538,534.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 230.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Harvard Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,920 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Harvard Bioscience during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Harvard Bioscience during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services for life science applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers cellular and molecular technology products, such as syringe and peristaltic infusion pump products; electroporation and electrofusion instruments, amino acid analyzers, spectrophotometers, and other equipment for molecular level testing and research; and precision scientific measuring instrumentation and equipment, including data acquisition systems for cellular analysis, complete micro electrode array solutions for in vivo recordings, and in vitro systems for extracellular recordings.

