StockNews.com Upgrades Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) to Buy

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, DA Davidson upped their price target on Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st.

Amkor Technology Stock Up 0.7 %

AMKR stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.16. The stock had a trading volume of 521,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,339. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.75. Amkor Technology has a 52-week low of $16.13 and a 52-week high of $31.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amkor Technology will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $66,933.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $877,417.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,800 shares of company stock valued at $286,551. Insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 31,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 1.7% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 2.9% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 20,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 26,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. 38.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services.

