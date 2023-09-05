StockNews.com Lowers Polaris (NYSE:PII) to Hold

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PII. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Polaris from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Polaris from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Polaris from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Polaris from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Polaris from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.18.

NYSE:PII traded up $1.92 on Monday, reaching $114.01. 315,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,105. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.68. Polaris has a 52 week low of $91.86 and a 52 week high of $138.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.30.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.21. Polaris had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 57.98%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. Polaris’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Polaris will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Polaris news, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 58,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.14, for a total value of $7,937,098.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,632,961.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 58,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.14, for a total value of $7,937,098.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,632,961.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP James P. Williams sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,820,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,001 shares in the company, valued at $2,080,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,464 shares of company stock worth $19,593,994. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris in the 2nd quarter worth about $556,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Polaris during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,898,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Polaris by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in Polaris by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Polaris by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 82,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.

