StockNews.com Lowers OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) to Hold

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of OraSure Technologies from $6.50 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. TheStreet cut shares of OraSure Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th.
OraSure Technologies Trading Down 0.3 %
OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $85.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.30 million. OraSure Technologies had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 9.01%. On average, analysts expect that OraSure Technologies will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSUR. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in OraSure Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 4,296 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 107,066 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 720,474 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after buying an additional 4,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 233.7% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 52,344 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 36,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.
OraSure Technologies Company Profile
OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-care and home diagnostic tests, specimen collection devices, and microbiome laboratory and analytical services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions.
