StockNews.com Lowers OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) to Hold

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of OraSure Technologies from $6.50 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. TheStreet cut shares of OraSure Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Get OraSure Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on OSUR

OraSure Technologies Trading Down 0.3 %

OraSure Technologies stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.44. 365,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,583. The company has a market cap of $472.82 million, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.03. OraSure Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.45 and a twelve month high of $7.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.87.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $85.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.30 million. OraSure Technologies had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 9.01%. On average, analysts expect that OraSure Technologies will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSUR. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in OraSure Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 4,296 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 107,066 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 720,474 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after buying an additional 4,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 233.7% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 52,344 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 36,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-care and home diagnostic tests, specimen collection devices, and microbiome laboratory and analytical services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OraSure Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OraSure Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.