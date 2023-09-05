StockNews.com Lowers Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday.

ALDX has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 30th.

Shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics stock opened at $7.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.96, a current ratio of 9.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $443.60 million, a P/E ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.73. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.95 and a 52-week high of $11.97.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.16. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aldeyra Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 47,866.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 4,308 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.62% of the company’s stock.

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

