StockNews.com Downgrades Fortis (NYSE:FTS) to Sell

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FTS. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Fortis from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Fortis from $61.50 to $60.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.21.

Get Fortis alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Fortis

Fortis Trading Up 0.1 %

FTS stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $39.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 580,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,551. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.17. Fortis has a 12-month low of $34.76 and a 12-month high of $46.28. The firm has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 12.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fortis will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTS. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Fortis by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 831,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,321,000 after buying an additional 277,074 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Fortis by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 114,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,595,000 after buying an additional 17,946 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Fortis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,656,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortis by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Fortis by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,239,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,174,000 after purchasing an additional 91,514 shares in the last quarter. 50.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 443,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 102,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,328 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.