Stifel Nicolaus Raises Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target to $463.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $460.00 to $463.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LULU. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $435.69.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $404.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $379.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $359.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.39. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $277.50 and a 12 month high of $406.75.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.14. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 153,372.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 45,174,485 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $17,098,543,000 after buying an additional 45,145,050 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $824,128,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1,462.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,093,563 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $413,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,578 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter valued at approximately $279,637,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter valued at approximately $278,751,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

