SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) vs. Livento Group (OTCMKTS:NUGN) Critical Review

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) and Livento Group (OTCMKTS:NUGN – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for SPS Commerce and Livento Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SPS Commerce 0 2 3 0 2.60 Livento Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

SPS Commerce presently has a consensus target price of $182.67, suggesting a potential upside of 0.90%. Given SPS Commerce’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe SPS Commerce is more favorable than Livento Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

99.0% of SPS Commerce shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of SPS Commerce shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares SPS Commerce and Livento Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SPS Commerce $450.88 million 14.72 $55.13 million $1.66 109.06 Livento Group $1.97 million 3.89 -$490,000.00 N/A N/A

SPS Commerce has higher revenue and earnings than Livento Group.

Risk & Volatility

SPS Commerce has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Livento Group has a beta of 4.63, suggesting that its stock price is 363% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SPS Commerce and Livento Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SPS Commerce 12.53% 12.55% 10.12% Livento Group -156.67% -13.14% -11.91%

Summary

SPS Commerce beats Livento Group on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc. provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships. The company also provides Fulfillment solution, an electronic data interchange solution that scales as a business grows, where companies use a single system to manage orders and logistics from various sales channels, including wholesale, eCommerce, and marketplaces; and Analytics product that enables organizations to enhance visibility into how products are selling through a single connection across various sales channels, including wholesale, eCommerce, and marketplaces, as well as enhances access and usage of sales and inventory data through a combination of analytics applications, network of connections, and industry-leading expertise. In addition, it offers various complimentary products, such as assortment product, which simplifies the communication of robust, accurate item data by automatically translating item attributes, and hierarchies; and community product that allows organizations to accelerate digitization of their supply chain and improve collaboration with suppliers through change management and onboarding programs. The company was formerly known as St. Paul Software, Inc. and changed its name to SPS Commerce, Inc. in May 2001. SPS Commerce, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Livento Group

Livento Group, Inc. engages in the film and television production activities. The company is involved in the artificial intelligence and machine learning technology business; and real estate finance and development activities. The company was formerly known as NuGene International, Inc. and changed its name to Livento Group, Inc. in June 2022. Livento Group, Inc. is based in New York, New York.

