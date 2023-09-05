Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Smart Sand from $2.00 to $2.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

NASDAQ:SND traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $1.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,759. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.05 million, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.50. Smart Sand has a one year low of $1.37 and a one year high of $2.65.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $74.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.35 million. Smart Sand had a return on equity of 3.36% and a net margin of 2.65%. Research analysts predict that Smart Sand will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Smart Sand during the second quarter worth $27,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Smart Sand during the first quarter worth $35,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smart Sand during the second quarter worth $35,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Smart Sand by 107.0% during the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 31,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 16,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Smart Sand during the first quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

Smart Sand, Inc, an integrated frac sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also provides logistics services; and SmartSystems, a wellsite storage solution.

