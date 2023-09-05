Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Price Target Raised to $82.00

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) had its price target raised by Telsey Advisory Group from $71.00 to $82.00 in a research note released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Signet Jewelers’ Q4 2024 earnings at $6.29 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.89 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $6.51 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.51 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SIG. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $82.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $71.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $84.20.

NYSE:SIG opened at $78.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.72. Signet Jewelers has a one year low of $51.29 and a one year high of $83.42. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.14.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 34.59%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Signet Jewelers will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is 10.47%.

In other news, insider Rebecca Wooters sold 9,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $625,249.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,498,945. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Rebecca Wooters sold 9,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $625,249.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,498,945. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joan M. Hilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 235,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,324,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,979 shares of company stock worth $7,252,711 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Signet Jewelers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,117,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Signet Jewelers by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 15,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Signet Jewelers by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 222,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,491,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Signet Jewelers by 103.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 398,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,039,000 after acquiring an additional 202,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Signet Jewelers by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 28,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

