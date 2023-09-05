SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Price Target Raised to $17.00

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

S has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on SentinelOne from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research cut shares of SentinelOne from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Westpark Capital downgraded SentinelOne from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Stephens lowered SentinelOne from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Shares of NYSE S opened at $17.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 0.30. SentinelOne has a 52 week low of $12.43 and a 52 week high of $29.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.09.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $149.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.98 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 74.19% and a negative return on equity of 21.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that SentinelOne will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 3,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $46,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 428,390 shares in the company, valued at $6,425,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 3,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $46,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 428,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,425,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Narayanan Srivatsan sold 12,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total value of $186,441.03. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 585,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,594,448.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 232,956 shares of company stock worth $3,596,134 over the last three months. 5.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 57.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in SentinelOne by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 2,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SentinelOne in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

