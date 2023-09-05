SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Price Target Increased to $19.00 by Analysts at Barclays

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson cut shares of SentinelOne from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $16.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SentinelOne currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.50.

S opened at $17.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.09. SentinelOne has a 52-week low of $12.43 and a 52-week high of $29.44.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $149.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.98 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 74.19% and a negative return on equity of 21.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. Research analysts forecast that SentinelOne will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SentinelOne news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 40,000 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $654,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 890,794 shares in the company, valued at $14,573,389.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other SentinelOne news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 40,000 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $654,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 890,794 shares in the company, valued at $14,573,389.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Narayanan Srivatsan sold 12,709 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total value of $186,441.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 585,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,594,448.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 232,956 shares of company stock valued at $3,596,134. 5.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC boosted its position in SentinelOne by 57.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in SentinelOne by 85.4% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 2,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SentinelOne in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SentinelOne in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in SentinelOne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

