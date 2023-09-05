Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Increased to $220.00 by Analysts at Northland Securities

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Northland Securities from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Salesforce from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $251.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $239.86.

Get Salesforce alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRM

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM opened at $221.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $216.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.08. Salesforce has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $238.22. The company has a market capitalization of $215.55 billion, a PE ratio of 139.33, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Salesforce will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total transaction of $269,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,616,589.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $36,908.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total transaction of $269,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,616,589.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,119,945 shares of company stock worth $239,106,129 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salesforce

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,905,000. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,226 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 662 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 6,119 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

(Get Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.