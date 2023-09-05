Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,503 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,697 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $37,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 132.8% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Salesforce by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $251.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.86.

Salesforce Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $1.92 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $219.61. 1,599,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,103,553. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $238.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $216.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.68 billion, a PE ratio of 137.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.19.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.47, for a total transaction of $3,685,799.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,064,823.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total transaction of $269,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,616,589.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.47, for a total value of $3,685,799.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,064,823.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,119,945 shares of company stock worth $239,106,129 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

