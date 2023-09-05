Safe (SAFE) One Day Trading Volume Hits $178,438.39

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. Over the last seven days, Safe has traded up 10.2% against the dollar. One Safe coin can now be purchased for about $6.59 or 0.00025683 BTC on exchanges. Safe has a total market cap of $137.25 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.05 or 0.00156148 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00051036 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00026215 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003832 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Safe Profile

Safe (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 6.58833323 USD and is up 2.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

