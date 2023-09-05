Roth Mkm Downgrades Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) to Neutral

Roth Mkm cut shares of Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $1.50 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Acer Therapeutics Stock Down 10.9 %

Shares of ACER stock opened at $1.14 on Friday. Acer Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $4.56. The firm has a market cap of $27.88 million, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.82 and a 200-day moving average of $1.00.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts predict that Acer Therapeutics will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,226,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 529,653 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acer Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Knott David M Jr acquired a new position in shares of Acer Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $351,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Acer Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $1,672,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Acer Therapeutics by 55.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 278,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 99,335 shares during the period. 17.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. The company's pipeline includes four clinical-stage candidates comprising EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; ACER-801 for the treatment of induced Vasomotor Symptoms, post-traumatic stress disorder, and prostate cancer; and OLPRUVA, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders and maple syrup urine disease.

