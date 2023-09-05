Rosenblatt Securities Increases Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target to $1,000.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Rosenblatt Securities from $900.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AVGO. KeyCorp upped their price target on Broadcom from $940.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America increased their target price on Broadcom from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Broadcom from $900.00 to $990.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Broadcom from $830.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Broadcom from $910.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $838.86.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO opened at $872.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $874.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $746.25. The stock has a market cap of $360.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $923.67.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Broadcom will post 38.25 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 56.58%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,332,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadcom

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

