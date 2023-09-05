Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 on October 3rd

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of 0.377 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

Rogers Communications has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Rogers Communications has a dividend payout ratio of 38.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Rogers Communications to earn $3.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.49 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.2%.

NYSE RCI opened at $41.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52. Rogers Communications has a fifty-two week low of $36.23 and a fifty-two week high of $50.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Free Report ) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 19.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rogers Communications will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Rogers Communications by 1.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,949 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 3.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,289 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 3.1% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,523 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 5.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,492 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 26.7% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. 44.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Rogers Communications in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Rogers Communications from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.63.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in North America. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

