Reviewing ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) and SES AI (NYSE:SES)

SES AI (NYSE:SES – Get Free Report) and ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.4% of SES AI shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.2% of ESS Tech shares are held by institutional investors. 15.4% of SES AI shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of ESS Tech shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SES AI and ESS Tech’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SES AI N/A N/A -$50.99 million ($0.20) -10.90 ESS Tech $890,000.00 270.97 -$77.97 million ($0.66) -2.35

Analyst Ratings

SES AI has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ESS Tech. SES AI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ESS Tech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for SES AI and ESS Tech, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SES AI 1 3 0 0 1.75 ESS Tech 0 1 2 0 2.67

SES AI presently has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 83.49%. ESS Tech has a consensus price target of $3.26, indicating a potential upside of 110.32%. Given ESS Tech’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ESS Tech is more favorable than SES AI.

Profitability

This table compares SES AI and ESS Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SES AI N/A -17.11% -15.27% ESS Tech -2,979.22% -76.05% -60.51%

Risk & Volatility

SES AI has a beta of 2.83, indicating that its stock price is 183% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ESS Tech has a beta of 2.13, indicating that its stock price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SES AI beats ESS Tech on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SES AI

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, electric vehicle take-off and landing, and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About ESS Tech

ESS Tech, Inc., an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

