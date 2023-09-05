Radio Caca (RACA) Trading Down 2.6% This Week

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 4th. Radio Caca has a market cap of $31.74 million and $1.57 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. One Radio Caca token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Radio Caca alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003084 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000090 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00007211 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Radio Caca Profile

Radio Caca (RACA) is a token. It was first traded on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 335,464,574,833 tokens. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Radio Caca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radio Caca and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.