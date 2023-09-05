Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. Takes Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in FMC by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,067,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,850,913,000 after acquiring an additional 258,552 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in FMC by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,557,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $319,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,531 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in FMC by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,554,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $318,254,000 after acquiring an additional 40,964 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in FMC by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,141,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $261,544,000 after acquiring an additional 90,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in FMC by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,907,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $238,035,000 after acquiring an additional 162,040 shares during the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC Trading Down 2.6 %

FMC stock traded down $2.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $83.84. The company had a trading volume of 502,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,061. The firm has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.44. FMC Co. has a 1 year low of $83.81 and a 1 year high of $134.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.64.

FMC Dividend Announcement

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. FMC had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 21.97%. FMC’s quarterly revenue was down 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of FMC from $145.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of FMC from $135.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. TheStreet cut shares of FMC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of FMC in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FMC in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on FMC

About FMC

(Free Report)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.