Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. Takes $81,000 Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEX. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEX by 34.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in IDEX in the first quarter valued at $1,058,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in IDEX by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in IDEX by 3.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in IDEX by 24.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,877,000 after purchasing an additional 16,117 shares during the period. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on IEX shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on IDEX from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on IDEX from $214.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on IDEX in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on IDEX from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.92.

IDEX Stock Performance

Shares of IDEX stock traded down $3.04 on Tuesday, hitting $225.24. The stock had a trading volume of 86,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,180. IDEX Co. has a 52-week low of $195.27 and a 52-week high of $246.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $217.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.90.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $846.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.28 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 17.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th were given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.12%.

IDEX Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Featured Stories

