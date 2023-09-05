Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. Takes $59,000 Position in Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK)

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK – Free Report) (TSE:NDM) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 245,929 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 13.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,253,421 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after buying an additional 1,557,604 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 358.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 780,384 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 610,335 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 207.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 364,497 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 245,968 shares during the period. Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 32,005,333 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,067,000 after purchasing an additional 148,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 243.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 132,433 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 93,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NAK stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.27. The company had a trading volume of 301,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,730. Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $0.32.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Pebble Copper-Gold-Molybdenum-Silver-Rhenium project comprising 1,840 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 274 square miles located in southwest Alaska, the United States.

