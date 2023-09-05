Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. Makes New Investment in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 375 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PXD. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 148.3% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 175.0% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 165 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Up 0.5 %

PXD traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $242.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 380,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,147,531. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $177.26 and a 52-week high of $274.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $223.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $56.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.43.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 25.53%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a $1.84 dividend. This represents a $7.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 21.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $265.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $311.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $196.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $268.00 to $265.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.80.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

