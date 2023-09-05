Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. Makes New $37,000 Investment in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chewy during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Chewy in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chewy during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Chewy Trading Up 0.8 %
NYSE CHWY traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,637,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,399,609. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.87. Chewy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.03 and a 1-year high of $52.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 224.29, a PEG ratio of 190.35 and a beta of 0.91.
CHWY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Chewy from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Chewy from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Chewy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $56.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on Chewy from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chewy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.45.
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.
