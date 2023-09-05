Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. Invests $99,000 in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,005 shares of the travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRIP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tripadvisor by 3.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,368 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Tripadvisor by 56.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,107 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 5,813 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Tripadvisor by 435.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 60,450 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 49,157 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Tripadvisor in the first quarter worth approximately $899,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Tripadvisor by 39.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 66,790 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 18,789 shares in the last quarter. 74.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRIP stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 820,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,484,517. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.39 and a 1 year high of $27.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.85 and a beta of 1.42.

Tripadvisor ( NASDAQ:TRIP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The travel company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Tripadvisor had a positive return on equity of 4.87% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $494.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.01 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Tripadvisor from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Tripadvisor from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Tripadvisor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Tripadvisor from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Tripadvisor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tripadvisor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.88.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Tripadvisor Core, Viator, and TheFork. The Tripadvisor Core segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

