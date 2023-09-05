Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. Acquires Shares of 344 Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 148,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,670,000 after buying an additional 15,509 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 226.2% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 55,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,557,000 after purchasing an additional 38,777 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 119.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 12,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. 82.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total transaction of $8,622,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,715.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Church & Dwight news, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total value of $8,622,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,715.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 7,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.15, for a total transaction of $680,632.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,923,934.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 258,348 shares of company stock worth $24,793,650 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on CHD. StockNews.com began coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.31.

Church & Dwight Stock Down 0.4 %

CHD stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.85. The company had a trading volume of 120,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,787. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.16 and a 1 year high of $100.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.80. The company has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.48, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.47.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.56%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

