Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. Acquires New Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at about $628,359,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Moderna by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,720,000 after buying an additional 1,984,458 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Moderna by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 46,466,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,136,275,000 after buying an additional 1,679,425 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Moderna by 699.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,538,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,205,000 after buying an additional 1,346,028 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Moderna by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,187,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,133,000 after buying an additional 670,284 shares during the period. 64.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moderna Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of MRNA stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.99. 561,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,555,079. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.54 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.54. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.02 and a twelve month high of $217.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($3.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.84) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $344.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.67 million. Moderna had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 92.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on MRNA. William Blair began coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $136.28 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Moderna from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Cowen cut shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $1,888,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,617,303 shares in the company, valued at $203,666,966.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $1,888,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,617,303 shares in the company, valued at $203,666,966.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total transaction of $5,045,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,662,868.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 313,537 shares of company stock worth $37,674,074. 15.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

