Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. Acquires New Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IRM. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 76.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Iron Mountain Price Performance

NYSE IRM traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, reaching $63.20. 143,605 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,394,758. The stock has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of 48.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.92. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $43.33 and a 12 month high of $64.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 190.00%.

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total transaction of $112,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,487,721.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 57,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $3,238,517.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 50,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,823,461.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total value of $112,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,487,721.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 126,274 shares of company stock worth $7,233,950. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Iron Mountain from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iron Mountain has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.75.

Get Our Latest Report on Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Company Profile

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in innovative storage, data center infrastructure, asset lifecycle management and information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain helps customers CLIMB HIGHER to transform their businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.