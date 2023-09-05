Quantum Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $5.60 (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. During the last seven days, Quantum has traded down 97.5% against the dollar. Quantum has a total market cap of $5.60 and approximately $327.26 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantum token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00007235 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00021108 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00017459 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00015274 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25,787.47 or 1.00054690 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000070 BTC.

About Quantum

Quantum (QUA) is a token. Its launch date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00000001 USD and is down -50.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $224.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

