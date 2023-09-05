Public Sector Pension Investment Board Lowers Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,418 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,018 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Corning were worth $4,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 50.3% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 58,620 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,068,000 after buying an additional 19,616 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Corning by 11.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 444,206 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,672,000 after purchasing an additional 47,348 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Corning by 4.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 34,680 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in Corning by 27.5% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 125,347 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 27,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Corning by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,373,519 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $330,669,000 after purchasing an additional 59,788 shares in the last quarter. 67.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corning Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Corning stock opened at $32.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.65. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $28.98 and a 52-week high of $37.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.31.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Corning had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GLW. 888 reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corning in a research note on Friday, June 9th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Insider Activity at Corning

In related news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 100,000 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $3,378,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 847,474 shares in the company, valued at $28,627,671.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 100,000 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $3,378,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 847,474 shares in the company, valued at $28,627,671.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 16,710 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $572,317.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,196.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162,755 shares of company stock worth $5,539,783 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

