Prudential PLC Trims Holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Prudential PLC trimmed its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,011 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,678 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSXMK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,203,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 131.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,353,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,805 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 599.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,005,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after acquiring an additional 861,782 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,571,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $335,410,000 after acquiring an additional 857,848 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,739,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,666,000 after acquiring an additional 707,672 shares during the period. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

Insider Activity at The Liberty SiriusXM Group

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 5,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total value of $170,073.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,203,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,968,683.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman John C. Malone acquired 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.70 per share, with a total value of $4,998,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,658,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,607,486.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 5,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total transaction of $170,073.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,203,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,968,683.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 287,867 shares of company stock worth $20,102,637.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NASDAQ LSXMK opened at $24.58 on Tuesday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a one year low of $22.24 and a one year high of $26.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.85.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LSXMK. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.